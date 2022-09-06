The USD/CAD pair dropped a little in the short term as the Dollar Index retreated after its strong rally. Still, the bias remains bullish despite temporary drops. Technically, the price action developed a triangle pattern which could bring further growth.

Fundamentally, the US Final Services PMI came in at 43.7 points below 44.3 points expected. Today, the US ISM Services PMI is seen as a high-impact indicator and is expected to drop from 56.7 points to 55.4 points. The volatility could be huge around this event.

As you can see on the h1 chart, the USD/CAD pair dropped a little but the bias remains bullish as long as it stays above the 1.3061 - 1.3076 area. Escaping from this triangle, making a valid breakout through the downtrend line may activate an upside continuation.

Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!