The USD/CAD pair dropped a little in the short term as the Dollar Index retreated after its strong rally. Still, the bias remains bullish despite temporary drops. Technically, the price action developed a triangle pattern which could bring further growth.
Fundamentally, the US Final Services PMI came in at 43.7 points below 44.3 points expected. Today, the US ISM Services PMI is seen as a high-impact indicator and is expected to drop from 56.7 points to 55.4 points. The volatility could be huge around this event.
As you can see on the h1 chart, the USD/CAD pair dropped a little but the bias remains bullish as long as it stays above the 1.3061 - 1.3076 area. Escaping from this triangle, making a valid breakout through the downtrend line may activate an upside continuation.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers from 20-year lows, trades above 0.9900
EUR/USD has managed to stage a rebound and climbed above 0.9900 after having touched its lowest level in 20 years below 0.9870 on Tuesday. With Wall Street's main indexes trading in positive territory, the DXY rally that was fueled by upbeat PMI data lost its steam.
GBP/USD continues to erase daily gains, trades below 1.1550
GBP/USD has turned south and dropped below 1.1550 after having climbed to a fresh five-day high above 1.1600 earlier in the session. The broad-based dollar strength ahead of the ISM Services PMI weighs on the pair as trading volume picks up following the US holiday.
Gold falls toward $1,700 amid surging US yields
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward $1,700 during the American session. Following the upbeat ISM Services PMI report, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 3% on the day, forcing XAU/USD to continue to push lower.
This support level promises a 120% recovery rally for Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu price shows a lack of volatility –a characteristic of many meme coins. These dog-coins have a phase of near-zero volatility and compression of price range followed by an explosive move.
GTLB has a lot to prove in fiscal Q2
GitLab (GTLB) stock was whittled down to size in the week preceding its fiscal second-quarter earnings release. Shares are up 3.5% at $50 in Tuesday's premarket after losing 23.6% last week.