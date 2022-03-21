USD/CAD technical analysis
-
1.2585 break is bearish.
-
Interim support 1.2600.
-
MA straddling.
H4 chart USD/CAD
1. Swing 1.
2. Higher low.
3. Swing 2.
4. Start of breakout.
5. Target.
The USD/CAD is still bearish. The price is straddling the moving averages and it indicates that the trend is followed towards the next support. Interim support is 1.2600. The break of support is targeting 1.2585 previous low and strong level to break. If 1.2585 breaks then 1.2530 and 1.2454 could be targets. Deeper correction only above 1.2687 - weekly resistance.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1050 amid Ukraine crisis, ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1050, holding steady amid easing risk-off trades and fresh US dollar weakness. ECB President Lagarde said that euro area is not seeing elements of stagflation. Meanwhile, focus shifts to Powell's speech after the hawkish rate hike.
GBP/USD battles 1.3150 amid risk-off mood on Ukraine crisis
GBP/USD is under pressure around mid-1.3100, undermined by the damp market mood amid fresh concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Fed-BOE policy divergence weighs negatively on cable. Powell's speech awaited.
Gold sticks to modest gains near $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading on Monday, though the intraday uptick lacked follow-through buying or strong bullish conviction. There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which rejected Russia's calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol.
Cryptos to confirm bullish retest for the rally to continue
Bitcoin price is consolidating whilst threatening a move to the downside, causing all altcoins to pause in their rallies. In a way, BTC is controlling the crypto market’s moves.
The present and the future of the dollar
Economists and policymakers generally recognize that growth will be weaker than was anticipated at the end of last year. Price pressures are going to be stronger and last longer than previously projected.