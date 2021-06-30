Outlook: Everyone is girding his loins for today’s ADP private-sector jobs forecast and the real deal tomorrow (NFP). As we wrote yesterday, new jobs were 559,000 in May, falling short of the expected 650,000 and leaving employment about 7.6 million jobs below the peak in Feb 2020. This time the consensus forecast is for 700,000 jobs to have been created, with Trading Economics going with 650,000.

Anything much under 600,000 is going to land with a thump and has a real chance of changing overall sentiment. The Fed is chewing its fingernails. The talk of tapering would trail off if the number is low. The dollar presumably loses some of its reflation trade favor, but perhaps that switches to risk-off favor.

Even if the number is okay, by which we mean in line with forecasts, we will continue getting stories questioning how the economy can be roaring red-hot when pandemic-caused unemployment remains at about 7.6 million.

About that mysterious Canadian dollar—it’s losing its charm in part because April GDP today may well be a contraction. After all this talk of base effects, you’d think it could be ignored, plus April is too long ago to count anymore. According to Trading Economics, the consensus forecast is for a contraction by 0.8%. Before now, March had +1.1% and 11 consecutive monthly increases, if not yet back to Feb 2020 levels. Because this forecast is widely known, you’d think it would have been discounted by now. Given the excellent vaccination record, rising oil prices, and announced BoC tapering, you’d think the CAD could easily overcome one lousy data point.

The only explanation left is ongoing re-positioning by big players who got too long for their britches. This seems unlikely until you look at the weekly chart. Weekly charts are not good for day-trading but might offer some Big Picture perspective. On this one, we see that a 50% retracement of the giant move down would take the USD/CAD back to 1.3341, or nearly ten big figures.

Another mystery is the pound, which had inexplicable support for several months that is now fading. Pantheon Economics and Goldman Sachs are just two of the advisors warning that the pound is losing confidence, in part on the delta transmission lockdown, ongoing nonsensical conflicts with Europe over N. Ireland, the Tories losing their grip, and other political or politics-contaminated issues. We may have to wait for the July 19 end of the latest lockdown to feel happy about sterling. Having said that, the US and UK are highly likely to lead in central bank tightening compared to the eurozone, so ex-pandemic and ex-politics, we can’t write off the pound entirely.

Today is the last day of the month and quarter, and just about everybody who was going to modify positions has already done it (two days ago for settlement today). There might be a few laggards, but on the whole, the slate should be pretty clean. Tomorrow is the last real decent-volume trading day since so many in the US will take Friday as a holiday to make a 4-day weekend—remember, July 5 is a national holiday in the US and everything really is closed. By noon on Friday, after the usual payrolls volatility nonsense, the bond and FX markets will be closed.

So, where do we go from here? Past the upcoming wobbles, we see the dollar continuing to gain, if at an unsteady pace. What can ruin this outlook is lousy payrolls, a political disaster of some sort (infrastructure actually failing), or war/natural disaster. We include a giant surge in US covid cases due to delta as a “natural disaster.” That means a drop in the euro to near the previous low of 1.1704 from March.

