USD/CAD
On Tuesday, the US Dollar edged higher by 90 pips or 0.74% against the Canadian Dollar. The currency pair tested the upper line of a descending channel pattern during yesterday's trading session.
Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H and daily time-frame charts. Most likely, buyers could pressure the exchange rate higher during the following trading session.
However, the upper boundary of the channel pattern could provide resistance for the USD/CAD currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
