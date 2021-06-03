USD/CAD
The US Dollar declined by 56 pips or 0.46% against the Canadian Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– hour SMAs during yesterday's trading session.
Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The potential target for bearish traders will be near the 1.2000 level.
However, the currency exchange rate might reverse from the current price level at 1.2040 and aim at the 1.2100 area in this session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured on Fed taper talk, ahead of top-tier data
EUR/USD is pressured toward 1.22 as the Fed's Harker calls for tapering bond-buys. ADP's private-sector job figures and the ISM Services PMI are closely watched as Nonfarm Payrolls hints. Markit's final eurozone Services PMIs are of interest.
GBP/USD trades under 1.42 amid virus concerns
GBP/USD trades under 1.42, marginally lower as an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the variants is weighing on the pound. Markit's final UK Services PMI is up next. US ADP NFP and ISM Services PMI are eyed later in the day.
XAU/USD slides to fresh weekly lows, further below $1,900 amid stronger USD
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day's modest gains and met with some fresh supply on Thursday. The intraday downfall was sponsored by a combination of factors and dragged the XAU/USD to fresh weekly lows, around the $1,892 region during the early European session.
Bitcoin shows signs of life as altcoins follow suit
Bitcoin price has rallied 9% since June 1 and shows promise of continuing this rally. Ethereum price is piercing into a supply zone, suggesting a resurgence of buyers.
AMC Entertainment Holdings Stock Forecast: Well supported by 4-hour 10 EMA for when trading resumes
Shares of AMC topped out. The stock ended trading 95.22% higher to 61.55, jumping from 35.59 to a high of 72.62. The 1-hour chart was consolidating the strong bid in the New York session.