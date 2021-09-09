USD/CAD
The USD/CAD currency pair continued to trend higher in a narrow ascending channel pattern. The currency pair tested the 1.2750 level during yesterday's trading session.
Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the 4H time-frame chart. Most likely, the exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session.
However, the currency exchange rate could encounter resistance at 1.2728 within this session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
