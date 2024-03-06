USD/CAD Analysis: Struggles to find acceptance above 1.3600, looks to BoC and Fed’s Powell

- USD/CAD drifts lower on Wednesday and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- An uptick in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and weighs on the pair amid a softer USD.
- The downside seems cushioned ahead of the BoC and Fed Chair Powell’s testimony.
The USD/CAD pair edges lower on Wednesday and reverses a part of the previous day's positive move back closer to the YTD peak – levels just above the 1.3600 round figure. Crude Oil prices gain some positive traction and for now, seem to have snapped a two-day losing streak to a one-week low touched on Tuesday amid signs of tight global supply. The OPEC+ agreement to extend voluntary output cuts to the end of the second quarter, along with attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, offset demand growth concerns in China and the US. This, in turn, lends some support to Oil prices, which is seen underpinning the commodity-linked Loonie and exerting some pressure on the currency pair amid subdued US Dollar (USD) price action.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, languishes near a two-week low touched in reaction to Tuesday's disappointing US macro data. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported that economic activity in the services sector expanded in February for the 14th straight month, albeit at a slower pace amid a decline in employment. Separately, data published by the US Commerce Department's Census Bureau showed that total Factory Orders fell by 3.6% MoM (-2.0% YoY) in January following a 0.3% decline in the previous month. Apart from this, growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start cutting interest rates in June keeps the USD bulls on the defensive and contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair.
Any meaningful downfall, however, seems elusive as traders might refrain from placing aggressive directional bets ahead of the key central bank event risks. The Bank of Canada (BoC) is scheduled to announce its policy decision later during the early North American session and is anticipated to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5%. This will be followed by the post-meeting press conference, which could infuse some volatility around the Canadian Dollar (CAD). Adding to this, traders will scrutinize Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks during the congressional testimony for cues about the rate-cut path. This, along with the release of the US ADP report and JOLTS Job Openings data, will drive the USD demand and produce short-term opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the recent repeated failures to build on the positive move beyond the 1.3600 mark warrant caution for bullish traders. Moreover, the USD/CAD pair has been oscillating in a familiar range over the past week or so, pointing to indecision among traders over the next leg of a directional move. Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and support prospects for an eventual break to the upside.
That said, it will still be prudent to wait for sustained strength and acceptance above the said handle before positioning for any further gains. The USD/CAD pair might then aim to surpass the 1.3620-1.3625 supply zone and accelerate the positive move towards the 1.3675-1.3680 region en route to the 1.3700 round-figure mark. The momentum could extend further and lift spot prices to the next relevant hurdle near the 1.3740-1.3750 region.
On the flip side, any further downfall is likely to attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the 1.3550-1.3545 region. The said area represents the lower boundary of the trading range, which if broken decisively might prompt some technical selling. The USD/CAD pair could then slide to the 1.3500 psychological mark en route to the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the 1.3480-1.3475 region.
