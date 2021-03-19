USD/CAD Analysis: Struggles to find acceptance above 1.2500, Canadian Retail Sales eyed

A combination of factors prompted aggressive short-covering around USD/CAD on Thursday.

Surging US bond yields assisted the USD to reverse the previous session’s post-FOMC losses.

A slump in oil prices weighed heavily on the loonie and provided an additional boost to the pair.

The USD/CAD pair witnessed a dramatic turnaround on Thursday and rallied over 150 pips from the lowest level since February 2018. As investors digested Wednesday's dovish FOMC monetary policy statement, a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields provided a strong lift to the US dollar. Apart from this, a slump in crude oil prices weighed heavily on the commodity-linked loonie and prompted some aggressive intraday short-covering move around the major.

The Fed on Wednesday reiterated that it was in no hurry to raise interest rates at least through 2023. However, investors seem convinced that the central bank might be forced to raise interest rates sooner rather than later amid the rapid pace of improvement in economic conditions. Moreover, policymakers made no mention of the recent surge in long-term borrowing cost or announced measures to curb any further rise. This, in turn, pushed yields on 10-year and 30-year US government bonds to new cycle highs, which allowed the USD to recover the post-FOMC losses.

Meanwhile, another sell-off in the US fixed income market fueled fears about distressed selling in other asset classes and took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from the overnight slide in the US equity markets, which extended some additional support to the safe-haven USD. The pair jumped back above the key 1.2500 psychological mark and was further supported by a steep decline in oil prices, which recorded the sharpest one-day drop since June 11, 2020, and is now on course for the biggest weekly losses since October.

A new wave of COVID-19 infections across Europe and more pandemic-related restrictions dampened prospects for a strong recovery in fuel demand. The developments overshadowed the optimism led by a surprise decision by OPEC+ to extend supply curbs and prompted some unwinding of long positions by commodity traders. That said, the announcement that European nations plan to resume using AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine extended some support to oil prices. Apart from this, a modest pullback in the US bond yields kept the USD bulls on the defensive and kept a lid on any further gains for the major, which, so far, has been struggling to find acceptance above the 1.2500 mark.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, investors on Friday will take cues from Canadian monthly Retail Sales figures. This, along with oil price dynamics, will influence the Canadian dollar and provide some impetus to the pair. On the other hand, the broader market risk sentiment and the US bond yields will drive the USD, which could further contribute to produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight strong momentum pushed the pair beyond the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 1.2737-1.2365 downfall. Bulls, however, struggled to capitalize on the move beyond the 38.2% Fibo. level, or find acceptance above the 1.2500 mark. The overnight swing high now coincides with 200-hour SMA, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. A sustained move beyond has the potential to push the pair further towards the 50% Fibo. level, around mid-1.2500s, en-route a previous strong support breakpoint, now turned resistance near the 1.2575-80 region. Some follow-through buying will suggest that the pair has bottomed out in the near-term and set the stage for an extension of the recovery momentum towards reclaiming the 1.2600 mark (61.8% Fibo. level).

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find decent support near the 1.2465 horizontal level. This is closely followed by 23.6% Fibo. level, around the 1.2450-40 region, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 1.2400 mark and accelerate the slide back towards challenging multi-year lows, around the 1.2365 region.