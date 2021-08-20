USD/CAD Analysis: Relentless rally pauses near 1.2900 mark, 61.8% Fibo. level

- A combination of supporting factors pushed USD/CAD to fresh YTD tops on Friday.
- Expectations that the Fed will start tapering this year continued benefitting the USD.
- A slump in oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the move up.
The USD/CAD pair prolonged its recent strong bounce from the key 1.2500 psychological mark and gained strong follow-through traction for the fifth consecutive session on Friday. The momentum pushed the pair to fresh YTD tops, around the 1.2900 mark during the Asian session and was sponsored by a combination of supporting factors. The US dollar surged to a nine-and-a-half month high in reaction to Wednesday's FOMC meeting minutes, which indicated that the Fed is now comfortable to begin tapering its asset purchases. Policymakers thought that the benchmark of substantial further progress criterion has been met in terms of inflation and maximum employment.
Apart from the prospects for the Fed rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus, COVID-19 jitters took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was seen as another factor that provided an additional boost to the safe-haven greenback. Investors remain worried that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery and dampen the fuel demand outlook. This was evident from the recent slump in crude oil prices to three-month lows. In fact, the black gold was set for a weekly decline of around 6%, which weighed heavily on the commodity-linked loonie and further contributed to the pair's ongoing strong bullish momentum.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US, leaving the USD at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment. From Canada, the release of monthly Retail Sales figures might provide some impetus later during the early North American session. The market focus, however, now shifts to the Jackson Hole Symposium scheduled for 26 to 28 August. In the meantime, expectations that the Fed would be prepared to announce tapering at the next meeting in September should continue to act as a tailwind for the USD. Moreover, concerns about a fall in fuel demand might continue to undermine oil prices, suggesting that the path of least resistance for the pair remains to the upside.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained move beyond the previous swing highs, around the 1.2810 region, supports prospects for additional gains. That said, RSI (14) on short-term charts is already flashing overbought conditions and held bulls from placing fresh bets. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation, or a modest pullback before positioning for any further appreciating move. Dips towards the 1.2800 level might still be seen as a buying opportunity, which should help limit the downside near the 1.2750-45 region.
On the flip side, some follow-through buying beyond the 1.2900 mark, coinciding with the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the 1.3418-1.2007 downfall, will reaffirm the positive outlook. The pair might then surpass an intermediate hurdle near the 1.2955 region and aim to reclaim the key 1.3000 psychological mark for the first time since December 2020.
