On Monday morning, the USD/CAD reached the January low level zone at 1.2610/1.2620.

If the currency exchange rate finds support and recovers from the January low levels, it could find resistance in the 1.2668/1.2677 zone. Above the zone, the weekly simple pivot point and the 50-hour simple moving average are strengthening the 1.2700 mark.

On the other hand, a decline below the January low level zone might find support in the 1.2600 mark. Afterwards, the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.2581 might stop a decline.