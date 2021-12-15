USD/CAD
Eventually, the USD/CAD pair reached above the December high-level zone and the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.2835/1.2853. On Wednesday morning, the rate confirmed the zone as support. Meanwhile, the rate has confirmed that it is trading in a channel-up pattern, which has guided the USD against the CAD since December 8.
A continuation of the surge of the pair might find resistance in round exchange rate levels like the 1.2900 and 1.2950 and the upper trend line of the channel up pattern. A passing of the round levels could eventually result in the USD/CAD reaching the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.2965.
Meanwhile, a decline would have to pass the 1.2835/1.2853 zone's support, before reaching the 50-hour simple moving average at 1.2820 and the 1.2800 level.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, closes in on 1.1300
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound toward 1.1300.
GBP/USD recovers to mid-1.3200s as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and turned positive on the day near 1.3250. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
GBP/USD recovers to mid-1.3200s as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and turned positive on the day near 1.3250. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?