Join Senior Market Strategist & Trading Mentor Duncan Cooper as he watches price levels on the USD/CAD daily and 4-hour charts.

 

AUD/USD sits tight ahead of key US events, bears are lurking

AUD/USD is flat on Tuesday in anticipation of key events from the US this week, starting with today's Consumer Price Index. The May US inflation rate will be a key focus while the Federal Reserve interest rate decision follows on Wednesday as investors remained cautious on Monday.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD edges higher past 1.0750 as ECB garners more hawkish bets than Fed, German/US inflation eyed

EUR/USD defends the week-start gains around the highest levels since late May, despite retreating from the multi-day top amid late Monday, as Euro bulls brace for the key day. That said, the major currency pair remains on the front foot at around 1.0760 during the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session.

EUR/USD News

Gold breakout could be on the cards around key US events

The Gold price is flat ahead of key events that are taking place today and Wednesday on the US calendar. With all eyes on Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting, shorts in gold were recently covered on profit-taking following the blockbuster Nonfarm Payrolls jobs report.

Gold News

Polygon taps internet's value layer with 2.0 upgrade as eToro makes life-changing decision for MATIC holders

Polygon Labs, the network behind MATIC crypto, has revealed a new suite of upgrades expected to establish the "Value Layer" of the internet. According to the company, users will henceforth be able "to create, exchange, and program value."

US inflation trading opportunities ahead

The next two days' worth of trading could turn out to be particularly interesting due to the sharp drop in CPI expected on (US time) Tuesday as well as the market being (over?) confident that the Fed is going to pause its rate hiking cycle on Wednesday.

