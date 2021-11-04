USD/CAD
On Wednesday, at 18:00 GMT, the US Federal Reserve revealed the central bank's future monetary policy. The event caused volatility, which passed the support of the recent low level connecting trend line. However, the pair found support in the 200-hour simple moving average near 1.2380. The SMA provided enough support for a recovery to start.
On Thursday morning, the currency exchange rate had recovered above the 1.2400 mark. Moreover, the 50-hour simple moving average's resistance was passed. Due to that reason it can be assumed that the pair would test the previous high levels.
Namely, the pair could first find resistance in the 1.2429/1.2434 zone. Afterwards, the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.2442 might provide resistance. Above these levels, note the Wednesday's high level at 1.2457.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1550 after testing the year low
EUR/USD bounced from a daily low at 1.1527, but remains pressured in the 1.1550 area on the broad-based dollar’s strength. Weaker yields amid policymakers from around the world down talking inflation-related concerns, had no impact on the greenback.
GBP/USD extends post-BOE slump to 1.3470
GBP/USD came under strong bearish pressure after the Bank of England decided to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.1% while downplaying inflation concerns. Dollar’s strength and a dismal equities behavior add to the bearish case.
Gold back to its comfort zone ahead of 1,800
Gold prices soared to fresh weekly highs, with spot hitting an intraday high of $1,798.90 a troy ounce. The bright metal jumped following the Bank of England monetary policy announcement, as the UK central bank decided to keep rates and the APP unchanged.
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu at war as Binance, Crypto.com add SHIB-DOGE trading pair
Dogecoin and Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu tokens rank among the highest traded cryptocurrencies on Indian cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGE and SHIB rivalry ensues with the addition of SHIB-DOGE trading pairs on spot exchanges.
Dovish surprises force yields lower
Stock markets are making small gains as we move towards the end of the week, as investors digest the latest policy decisions from the Fed and BoE and look ahead to tomorrow's jobs report.