USD/CAD Analysis: Manages to defend 50-day SMA ahead of US PMIs, Canadian Retail Sales

- USD/CAD attracts some buyers for the second straight day, albeit lacks follow-through.
- An uptick in Oil prices underpins the Loonie and caps gains amid subdued USD demand.
- Traders now look to the flash US PMIs and Canadian Retail Sales for short-term impetus.
The USD/CAD pair edges higher for the second successive day on Friday and looks to build on the overnight bounce from the 1.3650 area or a two-and-half-week low. The uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction in the wake of subdued US Dollar (USD) price action, led by a disconnect between the Federal Reserve's (Fed) outlook and market expectations for a series of rate cuts in 2024.
The softer October US consumer inflation report eliminated any surviving bets of a December rate hike. Moreover, the current market pricing points to over a 25% chance of a rate cut as early as March 2024. That said, the FOMC meeting minutes released on Tuesday struck a hawkish tone. Adding to this, the US macro data released on Wednesday pointed to signs of resilience in the labor market and a rise in consumer inflation expectations, raising uncertainty over the Fed's rate-hike path. This holds traders from placing aggressive USD directional bets and acts as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair.
Apart from this, an uptick in Crude Oil prices underpins the commodity-linked Loonie and contributes to capping the upside for spot prices. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies – OPEC+ – delayed a ministerial meeting to November 30 and fuelled speculations that the cartel might not deepen output cuts next year. This keeps a lid on any further gains for the black liquid. Moreover, diminishing odds for any further rate hikes by the Bank of Canada (BoC), especially after Tuesday's softer domestic consumer inflation figures, could weigh on the Canadian Dollar (CAD).
Meanwhile, a weaker trading sentiment around the equity markets, along with a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, helps limit the downside for the USD and continues to lend some support to the USD/CAD pair. Market participants now look to the flash US PMI prints for November, due for release later during the early North American session. This will be accompanied by Canadian monthly Retail Sales data. Apart from this, the USD and Oil price dynamics should allow traders to grab short-term opportunities around the major on the last day of the week.
Technical Outlook
From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair has been showing resilience below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) since September. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are yet to confirm a negative bias and warrant some caution for bearish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for acceptance below the 50-day SMA and some follow-through selling below the overnight swing low, around mid-1.3600s, before positioning for any further downside. Spot prices might then weaken further below the monthly low, around the 1.3630-1.3625 region, and the 1.3600 mark, towards testing the next relevant support near the 1.3570-1.3565 zone, or October swing low.
On the flip side, any subsequent move up is likely to confront stiff resistance and remain capped near the 1.3750-1.3755 area, or the weekly top. A sustained strength beyond, however, should trigger a short-covering rally and allow the USD/CAD pair to reclaim the 1.3800 round figure. The momentum could get extended towards the 1.3840-1.3845 resistance, above which bulls could aim to challenge the YTD peak, around the 1.3900 neighbourhood touched earlier this month.
