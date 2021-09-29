USD/CAD
On Tuesday, the US Dollar surged by 98 pips or 0.78% against the Canadian Dollar. The currency pair tested the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during yesterday's trading session.
Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend higher during the following trading session. The potential target for the USD/CAD pair would be near the 1.2800 level.
However, the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.2715 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
