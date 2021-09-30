USD/CAD
Upside risks dominated the USD/CAD currency pair on Wednesday. As a result, the US Dollar edged higher by 99 pips or 0.78% against the Canadian Dollar during Wednesday's trading session.
As for the near future, the exchange rate could continue to trend higher. Bullish traders are likely to target the resistance level at 1.2850 during Thursday's trading session.
However, the currency exchange rate might make a brief pullback towards the 50– hour simple moving average at 1.2683 within this session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.16 ahead of US GDP, Powell's appearance
EUR/USD is trading around 1.16, pressured around the 2021 lows as US yields remain elevated and support the dollar. Fed Chair Powell testifies as upcoming tapering moves markets. The US is set to avert a government shutdown but the debt ceiling issue remains open. Final GDP is awaited as well.
GBP/USD struggles under 1.3450 as the dollar remains firm
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3450 as the dollar holds onto its taper-related gains. Concerns about Brexit, the end of Britain's furlough scheme and petrol shortages are weighing on sterling.
XAU/USD keeps downside opened towards $1717
There seems to be no respite for gold price, as the risks remain skewed to the downside amid the immense strength seen in the US dollar and the Treasury yields so far this week.
Altcoins rally in disregard of newest Chinese crypto ban
Bitcoin price inches closer to a breakout from the falling wedge pattern. Ethereum price is retesting the upper trend line of the descending parallel channel, suggesting a breakout is around the corner.
Untapped potential: GDP growth in the post-pandemic economy
The 2008-2009 recession was followed by a slow economic recovery and major downgrades to estimates of U.S. potential GDP growth. As we emerge from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19, will the 2020s be another "lower for longer" period?