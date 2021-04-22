USD/CAD

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada made a rate statement, which created a long-unseen move. As a result, the US Dollar plunged by 170 pips or 1.36% against the Canadian Dollar.

As for the near future, the exchange rate is likely to make a pullback towards a resistance cluster formed by the weekly pivot point and the 50– and 200– hour SMAs at 1.2537.

A potential downside reversal from the resistance cluster, as mentioned above, within this session.