USD/CAD
On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada made a rate statement, which created a long-unseen move. As a result, the US Dollar plunged by 170 pips or 1.36% against the Canadian Dollar.
As for the near future, the exchange rate is likely to make a pullback towards a resistance cluster formed by the weekly pivot point and the 50– and 200– hour SMAs at 1.2537.
A potential downside reversal from the resistance cluster, as mentioned above, within this session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
