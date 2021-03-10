USD/CAD witnessed some selling on Tuesday, albeit managed to rebound from sub-1.2600 levels.

The optimistic US economic outlook underpinned the USD and extended some support to the pair.

Retreating crude oil prices weighed on the loonie and assisted the pair to gain traction on Wednesday.

Investors now look forward to the US CPI report and the BoC decision for a fresh directional impetus.

The USD/CAD pair extended its two-way price action on Tuesday and remained confined in a familiar trading range held over the past two weeks or so. A combination of factors exerted some downward pressure and dragged the pair to three-day lows. Expectations that the Fed could take some action to curb the rapid rise in long-term borrowing cost led to a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. This, in turn, prompted the US dollar bulls to take some profits off the table. Apart from this, an uptick in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and contributed to the selling bias.

That said, the optimistic US economic outlook helped limit any deeper losses for the greenback. Investors remain hopeful that the successful COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and massive US fiscal spending will lead to a powerful rebound in the economy. The reflation trade has been fueling speculations for a possible uptick in the US inflation and raised doubts that the Fed would retain ultra-low interest rates for a longer period. This, along with a late slide in oil prices, assisted the pair to rebound from sub-1.2600 levels and gain some strong positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday.

Given that inflation has become a hot topic in the market, Wednesday's release of the latest US CPI figures will now play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics. The report is scheduled to be released later during the early North American session and will be accompanied by the Bank of Canada (BoC) monetary policy decision. The Canadian central bank is widely expected to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.25% and hence, the key focus will be on the accompanying policy statement. Any hawkish tilt might provide a strong lift to the Canadian dollar, though the full impact may not be immediately seen ahead of a critical ten-year bond-auction in the US.

Short-term Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the recent price action constitutes the formation of a rectangle and warrants some caution before placing any directional bets. Moreover, neutral technical indicators on the daily chart haven’t been supportive of any firm near-term direction. This, in turn, makes it prudent to wait for a sustained break through the trading range in order to determine the next leg of a directional move.

In the meantime, any subsequent positive move beyond the 1.2700 mark might continue to face stiff resistance near the 1.2740-50 heavy supply zone. Some follow-through strength has the potential to lift the pair towards the 1.2800 mark. The latter coincides with a short-term descending trend-line extending from late November 2020, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. This would set the stage for an extension of the recent bounce from multi-year lows and allow bulls to challenge YTD tops, around the 1.2880 region.

On the flip side, the 1.2655-50 region now seems to act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders. Any meaningful slide below the mentioned area might still be seen as a buying opportunity and remain limited near the 1.2600-1.2590 support zone. That said, sustained weakness below the 1.2580-75 region might prompt some aggressive technical selling. The pair might then turn vulnerable to retest the key 1.2500 psychological mark before eventually dropping to multi-year lows, around the 1.2470-65 region touched on February 25.