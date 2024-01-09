USD/CAD Analysis: Bulls seem reluctant despite weaker Oil prices; US CPI on Thursday awaited

Share:

USD/CAD catches fresh bids on Tuesday and draws support from a combination of factors.

Weaker Oil prices undermine the Loonie and act as a tailwind amid a modest USD uptick.

The Fed rate cut uncertainty might cap gains for the buck ahead of the US CPI on Thursday.

The USD/CAD pair attracts some dip-buying on Tuesday and stalls its retracement slide from a near three-week high – levels just above the 1.3400 mark touched the previous day. Spot prices stick to modest intraday gains through the early European session and draw support from weaker Crude Oil prices, which tend to undermine the commodity-linked Loonie. Saudi Arabia's decision to slash the official selling price (OSP) for February-loading Arab Light to Asia to the lowest level since November 2021 raises concerns about sluggish fuel demand. Adding to this, other Middle Eastern and African countries increased production in December, offsetting supply worries stemming from escalating geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea. This, in turn, continues to weigh on Crude Oil prices for the second successive day, which, along with a modest US Dollar (USD) uptick, acts as a tailwind for the currency pair.

The better-than-expected US monthly jobs report released on Friday pointed to a still-resilient US labor market and gives the Federal Reserve (Fed) more headroom to keep rates higher for longer. Furthermore, the recent hawkish remarks by several Fed officials forced investors to scale back their expectations for a more aggressive policy easing in 2024 and remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond holds steady above the 4.0% threshold and helps revive the USD demand. That said, a report by the New York Fed showed on Monday that US consumers' projection of inflation over the short run fell to the lowest level in nearly three years in December and reaffirmed bets for an imminent shift in the Fed's policy stance. This might hold back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets and cap gains for the USD/CAD pair.

Traders might also prefer to move to the sidelines and wait for the release of the latest US consumer inflation figures on Thursday. The crucial US CPI report might provide fresh cues about the Fed's rate-cut path this year, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand and help in determining the near-term trajectory for the USD/CAD pair. In the meantime, traders on Tuesday will take cues from the release of Trade Balance data from the US and Canada, which will be followed by a scheduled speech by Fed Governor Michael Barr. Apart from this, Oil price dynamics will be looked upon to grab short-term opportunities. The fundamental backdrop, meanwhile, seems tilted in favour of bulls, supporting prospects for an eventual breakout through a multi-day-old trading range and the resumption of the recent recovery move from the 1.3175 area, or a multi-month low touched in December.

Technical Outlook

From a technical perspective, the USD/CAD pair seems to have found acceptance above the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the November-December downfall. This, in turn, adds credence to the near-term constructive outlook for spot prices. That said, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been recovering from lower levels – are yet to confirm the positive bias and warrant some caution. Hence, any subsequent move up might continue to confront stiff resistance near the 1.3400 mark. Some follow-through buying, however, should pave the way for a move towards the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.3455 region. This is closely followed by the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently around the 1.3480 region, which if cleared decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.

On the flip side, the 1.3340-1.3335 zone now seems to have emerged as an immediate support, below which the USD/CAD pair could slide back to the 1.3300 round figure. Some follow-through selling below Friday’s swing low, around the 1.3285 region, might shift the bias in favour of bearish traders. Spot prices might then accelerate the fall towards the 1.3235-1.3230 intermediate support en route to the 1.3200 mark and the multi-month low, around the 1.3175 region touched in December.