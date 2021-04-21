USD/CAD
Upside risks dominated the US Dollar against the Canadian Dollar on Tuesday. The USD/CAD currency pair edged higher by 137 pips or 1.10% during yesterday's trading session.
Everything being equal, the exchange rate could continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The possible target for buyers will be near the weekly R2 at 1.2689.
However, a resistance line at 1.2627 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.
