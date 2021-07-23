USD/CAD Analysis: Bulls defend monthly trend-line support, await a move beyond 1.2600

Rallying oil prices underpinned the loonie and prompted some selling around USD/CAD on Thursday.

COVID-19 jitters helped revive demand for the safe-haven USD and helped limit losses for the major.

Investors now look forward to the flash US PMI prints and Canadian Retail Sales for a fresh impetus.

The USD/CAD pair lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on Thursday. The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead met with some fresh supply in the vicinity of the 1.2600 mark and was pressured by a combination of factors. The US dollar remained on the backfoot through the first half of the trading action amid a generally stable market sentiment. Apart from this, a strong follow-through pickup in crude oil prices underpinned the commodity-linked loonie and acted as a headwind for the major.

On the economic data front, the US Initial Jobless Claims unexpected increased to 419K for the week ended July 17 from the previous week's upwardly revised reading of 368K. This was seen as another factor that weighed on the greenback. That said, concerns that the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery revived demand for the safe-haven USD. This, in turn, extended some support, rather assisted the pair to reverse an intraday dip to one-week lows, around the 1.2530 region.

Nevertheless, the pair finally settled with modest intraday gains and edged higher during the Asian session on Friday. A modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields was seen lending some support to the greenback. This, along with a softer tone around crude oil prices, remained supportive of the uptick. Market participants now look forward to the economic docket – featuring the release of flash US PMI prints and Canadian Retail Sales figures. Traders will further take cues from the USD/oil price dynamics for some short-term opportunities.

Technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair, so far, has managed to defend a short-term ascending trend-line extending from monthly swing lows, around the 1.2300 mark. The mentioned support is currently pegged near the 1.2540 region, just ahead of the weekly lows touched in the previous session. A convincing break below will set the stage for an extension of this week’s sharp pullback from levels above the 1.2800 mark, or multi-month tops. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the key 1.2500 psychological mark and accelerate the fall towards testing the next relevant support near the 1.2445 horizontal level. Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair further towards the 1.2400 round-figure mark.

On the flip side, any meaningful positive move beyond the 1.2600 mark is likely to confront some resistance near the very important 200-day SMA, currently around the 1.2615-20 region. A sustained strength beyond would be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and push the pair towards the 1.2700 round-figure mark. The upward trajectory could further get extended towards the 1.2745-50 intermediate hurdle, above which bulls are likely to aim back to conquer the 1.2800 mark.