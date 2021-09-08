USD/CAD

Upside risks dominated the USD/CAD currency pair on Tuesday. As a result, the US Dollar edged higher by 132 pips or 1.06% against the Canadian Dollar during yesterday's trading session.

In the nearest future, the exchange rate is likely to continue to trend bullish. The potential target for buyers would be near the 1.2700 level.

Although, technical indicators suggest that the currency exchange rate might consolidate below the 1.2660 area within Wednesday's trading session.