USD/CAD

The USD/CAD currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.2450 on Wednesday. As a result, the US Dollar surged by 98 pips or 0.78% against the Canadian Dollar. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during yesterday's trading session.

Given that a breakout has occurred, buyers could continue to push the exchange rate higher within this session.

However, bullish traders might encounter resistance at 1.2585 during the following trading session. 

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

