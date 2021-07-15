USD/CAD
The USD/CAD currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.2450 on Wednesday. As a result, the US Dollar surged by 98 pips or 0.78% against the Canadian Dollar. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during yesterday's trading session.
Given that a breakout has occurred, buyers could continue to push the exchange rate higher within this session.
However, bullish traders might encounter resistance at 1.2585 during the following trading session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD in bullish consolidation above 1.1800 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is alternating between gains and losses, consolidating the recent recovery above 1.1800, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid worsening market mood. Covid concerns, China’s growth slowdown spook investors, lift the US dollar. More Powell, US data awaited.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 amid mixed UK jobs, ahead PM Johnson
GBP/USD extends the bounce above 1.3850 despite the mixed UK jobs report. Brexit woes remain on the table. DXY consolidates Powell-led losses amid virus woes, reflation fears. Powell 2.0, UK PM Johnson’s speech in focus.
XAU/USD recaptures 200-DMA as US dollar drops with yields
Gold price is looking to extend Wednesday’s rally towards the 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1838, having found a strong foothold above the critical 200-DMA at $1826.
DOGE bulls comeback could trigger 38% rally
Dogecoin price briefly dipped below the range low at $0.194. The resurgence of buyers pushed DOGE above it and might trigger a 38% uptrend. A breakdown of the $0.178 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Powell testimony lifts tech stocks and hits dollar
Fed Chair Powell's testimony gives Wall Street a boost. Dollar falls back as taper expectations are tapered. FTSE 100 in the red but miners gain as commodity prices rally