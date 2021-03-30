USD/CAD

The US Dollar declined by 37 pips or 0.29% against the Canadian Dollar on Monday. A breakout occurred through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern during yesterday's trading session.

Given that a breakout has occurred, the exchange rate could continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The potential target for USD/CAD will be near the 200– hour SMA at 1.2542.

However, technical indicators suggest on the 4H time-frame chart that the currency exchange rate is likely to surge within this session.

USDCAD

fxsoriginal

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Feed news

Latest Forex Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends falls after robust US data, amid rising yields

EUR/USD extends falls after robust US data, amid rising yields

EUR/USD has extended its falls, tumbling towards 1.17 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence smashed estimates with 109.7.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750

GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies. 

GBP/USD News

GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750

GBP/USD succumbs to dollar strength, falls below 1.3750

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.3750, as rising US yields are boosting the dollar. Britain's successful vaccination campaign is keeping sterling only relatively bid in comparison to other currencies. 

GBP/USD News

Cardano eyes a 43% upswing

Cardano eyes a 43% upswing

ADA price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.

Read more

Biden package challenges markets

Biden package challenges markets

President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures