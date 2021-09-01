USD/CAD
On Tuesday, the US Dollar surged by 67 pips or 0.54% against the Canadian Dollar. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during Tuesday's trading session.
Given that the support level of 1.2580 holds, bullish traders may pressure the exchange rate higher during Wednesday's trading session. The potential target for buyers would be near the 1.2701 area.
However, the 200– hour SMA at 1.2665 could provide resistance for the USD/CAD currency exchange rate within this session.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.18 amid upbeat EZ PMIs, risk-on mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, benefiting from better-than-expected eurozone PMIs and a positive mood in markets. The euro benefited from calls from some ECB members to buy fewer bonds in response to high inflation. US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are eyed.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.3750 after upbeat UK data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, up from the lows as the dollar weakens and the market mood remains upbeat. US, UK Manufacturing PMI was upgraded to 60.3 points for August. US ADP jobs figures are eyed.
Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of US data
Fed Chair Jerome Powell-led optimism extends into Wednesday, limiting the upside attempts in gold price. The market mood remains upbeat, as investors shrug off global growth worries amidst expectations of more stimulus from China.
Dogecoin price eyes 35% advance as this on-chain metric adds tailwind to DOGE
Dogecoin price is in a support cluster that is more than likely to propel it to slice through immediate resistance barriers. Adding to this are the on-chain metrics, which also paint a bullish picture for DOGE. Transactional data shows DOGE is free to move up to $0.367.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why it could be the trigger for a big greenback comeback
Uncertainty breeds market volatility – and that may happen now as investors only have little information ahead of Friday's all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is the last NFP hint and there are good reasons it could benefit the dollar.