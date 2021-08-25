USD/CAD

On Tuesday, the US Dollar declined by 72 pips or 0.57% against the Canadian Dollar. The USD/CAD currency pair tested the 1.2581 level during yesterday's trading session.

Technical indicators suggest buying signals on the daily time-frame chart. Most likely, the USD/CAD exchange rate could edge higher during the following trading session.

However, bullish traders might encounter a resistance cluster at 1.2655 within Wednesday's session.