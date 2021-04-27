USD/CAD
Downside risks dominated the USD/CAD currency pair during Monday's trading session. As a result, the US Dollar fell by 97 pips or 0.78% against the Canadian Dollar on Monday.
Everything being equal, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower. Bearish traders could target the weekly support level at 1.2335 during the following trading session.
However, a support line at 1.2384 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
