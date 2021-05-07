USD/CAD
Downside risks pressured the US Dollar against the Canadian Dollar on Thursday. The currency pair breached the support level at 1.2250 during Thursday's trading session.
The exchange rate could continue to trend bearish during the following trading session. The potential target for the USD/CAD pair would be near the 1.2100 level.
However, today's macroeconomic data release, namely, the US employment data, scheduled at 12:30 GMT could influence the overall move of the currency exchange rate today.
