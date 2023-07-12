Economists expect another slowdown in inflation in the US: the general annual consumer price index CPI from 4.0% to 3.1%, and the base (Core CPI) - up to 5.0% from 5.3% a month earlier. Many economists believe that by the end of the year or at the beginning of the next, the Fed will completely move on to easing monetary policy.
If the US inflation data still turns out to be stronger than the forecast values, and especially higher than the previous ones, then we should expect a serious rebound and a stronger dollar.
Conversely, confirmation of the forecast and weaker values of CPI and Core CPI than forecast will cause further weakening.
Especially strongly (after the publication of inflation data from the US) volatility will rise again at 14:00 (GMT), when the Central Bank of Canada will publish its decision on the interest rate.
Economists are sure that the Bank of Canada will raise the interest rate today by 0.25% to 5.00% amid fears about the resumption of growth in consumer inflation, although, in June, it, contrary to forecasts, decreased.
Market participants are still not 100% sure about the reality of today's interest rate hike by the Bank of Canada, given the clear trend towards a slowdown in inflation, and even more so they do not know what will happen next.
If the Bank of Canada takes a pause in interest rate hikes today and makes vague statements about the prospects for its monetary policy, confining itself to asserting its commitment to price stability, then we should expect a significant weakening of the Canadian dollar.
At the moment, USD/CAD has reached 1.3220. In case of a further decline and a breakdown of the key support level 1.3080, we can talk about the transition of USD/CAD to the zone of a long-term bear market as well.
However, the vector of dynamics of the USD/CAD pair may reverse again if, following the results of the July meetings, the Fed's interest rate is raised, and the interest rate of the Bank of Canada remains at the same level.
The signal for new sales is a breakdown of the local and intraday lows at 1.3200.
In an alternative scenario, and after the breakdown of the important short-term resistance level of 1.3262, USD/CAD will resume growth towards the key medium-term resistance levels of 1.3345, 1.3380, 1.3410. The breakdown of the resistance level at 1.3450 (Fibonacci 23.6% correction in the previous wave of growth from the level of 0.9700 to the level of 1.4600, reached in January 2016) will again bring USD/CAD into the medium-term bull market zone and resume the positive dynamics of the pair within the long-term and global bull market markets.
Support levels: 1.3200, 1.3140, 1.3100, 1.3080, 1.3000, 1.2740, 1.2650.
Resistance levels: 1.3262, 1.3315, 1.3345, 1.3380, 1.3410, 1.3450, 1.3600, 1.3665, 1.3700, 1.3810, 1.3860, 1.3900, 1.3970, 1.4000.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to multi-month highs above 1.1050 after US CPI data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to its strongest level since early May above 1.1050 on Wednesday. Headline inflation and core inflation in the US came in below analysts' estimate in June, triggering a fresh leg of USD selloff.
GBP/USD jumps to 15-month high above 1.2950
GBP/USD benefited from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar on Wednesday and touched its strongest level in 15 months above 1.2950. Inflation in the US continued to soften in June, with the annual CPI arriving at 3%, compared to 4% in May.
Gold surges to $1,950 as US yields turn south on US inflation report
Gold price extended its daily uptrend and touched its highest level in three weeks at $1,950 before retreating modestly. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day near 3.9% after weaker than expected US CPI data, fuelling the XAU/USD's rally.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.
DJIA stock futures jump on low June inflation figure
June core CPI arrived on Wednesday morning at 4.8% YoY. This was below the 5% forecast and is bullish for the stock market as a whole. Both core CPI and headline CPI rose 0.2% MoM, which was below the 0.3% consensus for both.