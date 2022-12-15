The current USDCAD timeframe shows the internal structure of a large correction pattern, similar to a cycle triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z.
Perhaps the first four parts of this construction are fully completed, and now the final actionary leg is being built the sub-wave z. Apparently, the wave z takes the form of a primary double zigzag, where the sub-waves are formed.
Thus, the last actionary primary wave may be in the process of construction at the moment.
It may end in the form of a double zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y) near 1.402. At that level, cycle wave z will be at 161.8% of cycle wave y.
According to an alternative, the formation of a cycle triple zigzag could be fully completed. Therefore, now we may see the construction of the initial part of a new bearish trend.
The construction of a primary triple zigzag is assumed, which is the beginning in a larger correction pattern.
It is likely that the primary waves have already been built.
In the near future, market participants can expect the formation of a bearish primary wave, which may take the standard zigzag shape (A)-(B)-(C) and end near 1.311. At that level, it will be equal to primary wave.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slides toward 1.2300 ahead of BOE decision
GBP/USD is extending losses toward 1.2300 amid a broad rebound in the US Dollar. Hawkish Fed guidance and recession fears are supporting the safe-haven US Dollar. All eyes are now on the BOE policy decision, with the voting composition to be closely scrutinized.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0650, ECB policy announcements eyed
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.0650, as the risk-off mood gains traction, underpinning the US Dollar demand. The Fed projected a higher rate peak after announcing a 50 bps rate hike. The Euro awaits the ECB rate decision for fresh trading impetus.
Gold: 200-HMA pokes sellers, ahead of central banks, US Retail Sales
Gold price recovers from the intraday low as it picks up bids to $1,795 heading into Thursday’s European session. The metal’s latest rebound could be linked to the technical correction, as well as the market’s cautious mood ahead of the multiple central bank announcements.
Bitcoin and stablecoin whales scoop up BTC, USDT, BUSD and DAI: Recipe for crypto Santa Claus rally
Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies enjoyed a resurgence in their prices and both BTC and Ethereum jumped to their highest level since the FTX exchange collapse, on Tuesday.
ECB Preview: Five reasons to expect Lagarde to lift the Euro with a hawkish hike Premium
Frankfurt's Weihnachtsmarkt is surely lit up nicely for Christmas – but the European Central Bank (ECB), headquartered in that German city, is unlikely to provide any gifts for markets.