You may recall that I consistently beat the drum for support at 99.67 on the monthly chart in several posts, a level complemented by two nearby Fibonacci ratios (38.2% and 61.8%) at 98.72 and 98.95, respectively. As you can see, 99.67 served well as a floor last month, welcoming price action (almost to the point) and staging a notable recovery. This consequently left behind a clear-cut lower candle shadow on the monthly scale.
What Does This Say from a Technical Perspective?
Trend studies on the monthly timeframe show price action has been northbound since bottoming in 2008 at 70.70 if one focusses on the longer-term swings. Q4 (2022), as you can see, printed a noteworthy correction from 114.78 (from channel resistance), which remains active in 2023, meaning that the rebound from 99.67 last month could—I emphasise the word could here—be sufficient to draw in dip buyers in line with the overall, longer-term uptrend.
Joining the aforementioned monthly support, of course, was a support zone featured in recent analysis on the daily timeframe between 99.17 (a 1.618% Fibonacci projection ratio [or alternate AB=CD]) and 99.67 (an equidistant AB=CD). Evidently, price action rebounded from the noted support in mid-July and, in the last 24 hours, ventured north of daily resistance at 102.00 and is now within a stone’s throw from the underside of the 50-day simple moving average (102.49), which could offer dynamic resistance. Beyond here, trendline resistance calls for attention around the 103.00ish neighbourhood (taken from the high of 114.78), currently sharing chart space with the 200-day simple moving average at 103.70.
Where Does This Leave the US Dollar Going Forward?
It is hard to disagree that current monthly support (99.67) and the longer-term (monthly) uptrend is not going to be a concern for sellers looking to sell rallies in line with the daily timeframe’s downtrend (markets are fractal).
Although I have seen some calling for further USD downside, the bigger (technical) picture here says otherwise for now. Consequently, as long as buyers put up a good fight north of daily resistance at 102.00 and eventually close above the 50-day simple moving average, buyers will likely remain in the driving seat until at least around the 103.00 region (the daily timeframe’s trendline resistance and 200-day simple moving average).
Monthly and Daily Charts (US Dollar Index):
This material on this website is intended for illustrative purposes and general information only. It does not constitute financial advice nor does it take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Commission, interest, platform fees, dividends, variation margin and other fees and charges may apply to financial products or services available from FP Markets. The information in this website has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs before making any decision about whether to acquire or dispose of any financial product. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are derivatives and can be risky; losses can exceed your initial payment and you must be able to meet all margin calls as soon as they are made. When trading CFDs you do not own or have any rights to the CFDs underlying assets.
FP Markets recommends that you seek independent advice from an appropriately qualified person before deciding to invest in or dispose of a derivative. A Product Disclosure Statement for each of the financial products is available from FP Markets can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into transactions with us. First Prudential Markets Pty Ltd (ABN 16 112 600 281, AFS Licence No. 286354).
