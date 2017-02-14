USD Bullish Momentum in Between Fibs and Trend lines
USD/JPY
4 hour
The USD/JPY has broken multiple resistance levels (dotted orange) and is continuing with its uptrend within wave 3 (blue). A bullish channel (red/green) is visible at the moment: a break above resistance (red) could see an acceleration of the trend whereas a failure to break could see price retest the bottom of the channel.
1 hour
The USD/JPY needs to break above resistance (red) and the top to expand the channel and extend the wave 3 (orange). The Fibonacci levels could as support if price fails to break resistance (red) and breaks below the small correction (purple).
EUR/USD
4 hour
The EUR/USD turned at the resistance (red) of the bearish channel to post a new lower low, which keeps the wave 3 (blue) momentum alive. Price will not to break below the 100% Fibonacci target of wave 3 vs 1 to increase the chances of a wave 3 (blue) developing.
1 hour
The EUR/USD completed a pullback for a wave 4 (blue) and is building a new bearish wave 5 (blue). A 5 wave extension (orange) seems to be taking place within that wave 5 (blue). A bullish retracement that stays below the 61.8% Fibonacci level of wave 4 vs 3 and the resistance of the bearish channel could see a continuation of the bearish trend. A break above that point invalidates the wave 4 (orange).
GBP/USD
4 hour
The GBP/USD failed to show a bullish breakout yesterday and is expanding the correction. The support (green) and resistance (red) trend lines indicate the key decision zones within a larger triangle (dark red/blue/dark rgeen).
1 hour
The GBP/USD failure to break the top of wave 1 (orange) indicates that price built an ABC (grey) zigzag within wave B (purple). Price seems to be building a larger correction (purple ABC) within a wave 2 (orange) which becomes invalided with a break below the 100% Fib level of wave 2 vs 1.
Trading with currencies and CFDs is speculative in nature and could involve the risk of loss. Such trading is not suitable for all investors. Before using the services of Admiral Markets AS please acknowledge the risks associated with trading, terms and conditions of the services and consult and expert if necessary.