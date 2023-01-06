NZD/USD tests key support
The US dollar soared after jobless claims showed resilience of the labour market. On the daily chart, the directional bias remains up with the pair seeking to secure a foothold. A previous sharp drop found support over 0.6200, but its failure to reclaim 0.6360 could be detrimental to the market mood. Stiff selling pressure has led to a retest of 0.6200 and an oversold RSI attracted some bargain hunters in that demand zone. Its breach would reveal a lack of interest in the kiwi, reversing its trajectory for the next few days.
EUR/JPY sees slower momentum
The Japanese yen bounced over concerns that the BOJ could shift away from its ultra loose policy. The pair bounced off last September’s low of 137.50 and a vertical rise above the psychological level of 140.00 prompted some sellers to cover their bets. The RSI’s overbought situation has caused a temporary pause in the rally as buyers became wary of chasing higher bids. More short-covering could ensue if the euro stays above 139.40, fuelling the recovery. Then the daily resistance at 142.90 would be the next stop.
S&P 500 builds up breakout pressure
The S&P 500 goes sideways as investors await clues from the US nonfarm payrolls. On the daily chart, a bearish MA cross continues to weigh on sentiment. The horizontal consolidation indicates indecision and a breakout would release the tension like a spring, causing a potential spike in volatility. 3890 is confluent with the 3-day moving average and its breach could propel the index to 4020 at the origin of the previous liquidation. On the flip side, a drop below the lower band at 3780 would threaten the daily support at 3700.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD climbs to 1.0600 as US Dollar selloff picks up steam Premium
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.0600 on Friday. Following the mixed December jobs report from the US, the disappointing ISM Services PMI survey triggered a US Dollar selloff, fueling the pair's daily rally.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2000 after weak US PMI data Premium
GBP/USD has extended its daily rally and advanced beyond 1.2000 on Friday. The US Dollar stays under heavy selling pressure after the data published by the ISM showed an unexpected contraction in the service sector's business activity in December.
Gold gathers bullish momentum, rises above $1,860
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and rose above $1,860 in the American session. After the ISM Services PMI came in much worse than expected, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% on the day below 3.6%, providing a boost to XAU/USD.
Ethereum price may drop 12% before it reaches $1,300
Ethereum price has been performing far better in comparison to other altcoins despite correcting significantly during the FTX crash. The cryptocurrency is still maintaining its macro uptrend, which is crucial for ETH to recover its losses.
TSLA struggles as deliveries and Elon Musk scare investors
Tesla stock continues to suffer as delivery data plummets. TSLA also punished by Elon Musk distractions on Twitter. EV giant stock is oversold, buying the dip below $100 could be profitable.