USD/CHF finds support
The Swiss franc fell after the annual GDP barely avoided a contraction in Q4. On the daily chart, a close above January’s high of 0.9400 and a bullish MA cross show that sentiment is turning around. Now that the direction is skewed to the upside, traders see pullbacks as opportunities to buy at a discount. The latest retracement came to a halt at 0.9340 and 0.9260 over the 20-day SMA is the second layer of defence. A close back above 0.9430 would pave the way for an extended rally towards the supply area around 0.9500.
USD/CAD consolidates gains
The Canadian dollar softened after the economy unexpectedly stalled in Q4. On the daily chart, the pair is looking to come out of its five-month long consolidation, but stiff selling pressure has kept the price below the top band and January’s peak of 1.3680. A bounce off 1.3530 is a sign of follow-up interest. Further down, the confluence of the previous swing low of 1.3440 and the 20-day SMA is a significant support. A decisive break above 1.3680 would trigger a runaway rally and resume the uptrend in the medium-term.
FTSE 100 struggles to bounce
The FTSE 100 tumbles as record high grocery inflation in the UK fans fears of higher interest rates. The index failed to hold on to the 30-day SMA (7870) after hitting resistance at 7950. A correction could be taking shape following a stellar rise since the beginning of the year. The RSI’s oversold condition has brought in some bids but that may not be enough to stage a meaningful recovery in the short-term. Instead, a fall below 7850 may prompt more buyers to bail out, triggering a liquidation towards the daily support at 7710.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
EUR/USD jumps toward 1.0650 ahead of German Inflation, US PMI
EUR/USD is advancing toward 1.0650, extending the upside in the European session. The pair is benefiting from the hawkish ECB expectations and a broad US Dollar weakness. All eyes remain on German inflation and US PMIs.
GBP/USD approaches 1.2100 amid risk-recovery, Bailey in focus
GBP/USD is extending the rebound toward 1.2100 in the early European morning. A recovery in risk sentiment on upbeat Chinese PMIs is helping the Pound Sterling following the Brexit deal optimism. The US Dollar turns south ahead of the ISM PMI data. Bailey's speech coming up next.
Gold price eyes $1,848 on USD selling ahead of US PMI
Gold price is printing a three-day uptrend toward $1,848 resistance, confirming a technical breakout this Wednesday. Renewed US Dollar selling is supporting the XAU/USD upside before US S&P Global, ISM PMI figures for February.
Shiba Inu v. Dogecoin, which meme coin will hit the $1 bullish target first?
Dogecoin and rival Shiba Inu are in a race to hit the bullish target of $1. With the upcoming layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium’s launch and support from projects in the crypto and Web3 landscape, SHIB has garnered support from the community.
Hawkish central bank policy to remain in place for longer
German CPI numbers are key to watch today. A first regional publication came in at 0.1% m/m and 8.5% y/y. With the recent methodology change it’s tricky to draw firm conclusions for the national number though.