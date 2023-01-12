USD/CHF claws back losses

The Swiss franc plunged across the board after a pickup in risk sentiment. After a double top at 0.9400, a drop below 0.9260 had put the bulls in an awkward position. Last March’s lows around 0.9160 has attracted some bargain hunting. Then a close above 0.9270 revealed strong momentum, turning it into a support. Selling pressure could be expected at 0.9400 but a break above this major hurdle could trigger a recovery in the weeks to come. In the meantime, the RSI’s overbought situation may grant a limited pullback.

XAU/USD to test key resistance

Gold drifts sideways as traders reposition ahead of the US CPI. Following a brief fallback, a new high above 1860 indicates a strong bullish drive. The psychological level of 1900 sits with the start of a sell-off back in May and could act as a key obstacle ahead. The RSI’s repeatedly overbought condition on the daily chart may prompt short-term buyers to take profit, weakening the momentum. The resistance-turned-support at 1860 is the first level to expect follow-ups and 1833 on the 20-day moving average is a critical support.

US Oil struggles for bids

WTI crude jumped as the EU worked on more sanctions against Moscow. The price is consolidating above 70.00 as the bulls cling on the psychological level and 12-month low. The 70.00-81.10 range may be narrowing as traders probe levels back and forth. 74.30 is a fresh support to prevent the commodity from revisiting the critical floor right below. A close above the former support 78.30 may brighten up the mood and attract more buying interests. Only a rally above 81.00 would pave the way for a bullish reversal.