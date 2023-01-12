USD/CHF claws back losses
The Swiss franc plunged across the board after a pickup in risk sentiment. After a double top at 0.9400, a drop below 0.9260 had put the bulls in an awkward position. Last March’s lows around 0.9160 has attracted some bargain hunting. Then a close above 0.9270 revealed strong momentum, turning it into a support. Selling pressure could be expected at 0.9400 but a break above this major hurdle could trigger a recovery in the weeks to come. In the meantime, the RSI’s overbought situation may grant a limited pullback.
XAU/USD to test key resistance
Gold drifts sideways as traders reposition ahead of the US CPI. Following a brief fallback, a new high above 1860 indicates a strong bullish drive. The psychological level of 1900 sits with the start of a sell-off back in May and could act as a key obstacle ahead. The RSI’s repeatedly overbought condition on the daily chart may prompt short-term buyers to take profit, weakening the momentum. The resistance-turned-support at 1860 is the first level to expect follow-ups and 1833 on the 20-day moving average is a critical support.
US Oil struggles for bids
WTI crude jumped as the EU worked on more sanctions against Moscow. The price is consolidating above 70.00 as the bulls cling on the psychological level and 12-month low. The 70.00-81.10 range may be narrowing as traders probe levels back and forth. 74.30 is a fresh support to prevent the commodity from revisiting the critical floor right below. A close above the former support 78.30 may brighten up the mood and attract more buying interests. Only a rally above 81.00 would pave the way for a bullish reversal.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD reaches fresh highs in the 1.0860 area
EUR/USD resumed its advance and reached fresh multi-month highs, as market players made up their minds and increased bet for high-yielding assets. US Dollar under strong selling pressure as investors price in two Fed 25 bps hikes before pausing.
GBP/USD flirts with daily highs above 1.2200
GBP/USD declined toward 1.2100 after US stocks opened deep in the red but managed to rebound above 1.2200, as investors assess how December inflation figures could influence the Fed's rate outlook. The US Dollar Index stays in negative territory below 103.00.
Gold bulls retain control in a volatile session
Gold jumped to $1,901.70 following the release of the US CPI and comments from Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker, pulling back from the level later but holding on to intraday gains.
US Consumer Price Index in line with estimates offers good longer-term outlook for crypto
US Consumer Price Index numbers were the talk of the town throughout the week as it was the first big number after the US jobs report from last week.
German GDP, Spanish CPI and can Europe avoid a recession?
Goldman Sachs has been one of the recent major banks to upgrade its expectations for the Euro Zone for the coming year. It had previously expected the shared economy to fall into a recession in the first half of the year.