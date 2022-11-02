USD/JPY seeks to recover
The US dollar consolidates over growing expectations of a slower pace of tightening by the Fed. On the daily chart, the greenback is above the 30-day moving average and may continue to attract trend followers. The latest bounce came under pressure in the supply zone around 149.00, which means that the price action is still in a consolidation mode. 146.00 is the first support as the RSI ventures into oversold territory. Further down, 145.00 is an important level and its breach could trigger a deeper correction towards 143.00.
AUD/USD hits resistance
The Australian dollar softened after the RBA stuck with a mere 25 basis point rate hike. The pair has found strong support over 0.6200. Three consecutive failures to break lower by the bears indicate that the path of least resistance could be up. A series of higher lows contributes to the mounting buying pressure. 0.6370 is a fresh support and 0.6300 the bulls’ second layer of defence. October’s high and daily resistance 0.6530 is a key hurdle. Its breach would cause the short side to cover and trigger an extended rally towards 0.6660.
NZD/USD follows rising trend line
The New Zealand dollar slid after the Q3 unemployment rate fell short of expectations. A rising trend line indicates a strong bullish bias as the kiwi continues to recover. A break above the double top and daily resistance at 0.5790 prompted sellers to cover, easing the downward pressure. The rally then accelerated above 0.5880 after a brief consolidation with 0.5970 as the next target. The RSI’s overbought condition may cause a limited pullback. Buying interests could be expected near 0.5800 over the trend line.
