USD/CHF breaks resistance
The Swiss franc weakened across the board as risk appetite picks up. The pair had met stiff selling pressure in the former daily demand zone around 0.9140 and a subsequent fall below 0.9020 pushed out the weak hands. However, the 30-day SMA (0.8980) has proved to be a solid backbone with an oversold RSI attracting renewed buying interests. A surge above 0.9100 might have kept the bulls in the game by prompting sellers to reconsider. 0.9040 is a fresh support and a close above the ceiling of 0.9140 would resume the rebound.
EUR/JPY bounces higher
The euro advances as the ECB will stretch the rate differential at the upcoming policy meeting. On the daily chart, sentiment remains upbeat as the price grinds its way along the 30-day SMA. The single currency has consolidated its gains after clearing the psychological level of 150.00 with 149.60 as a key support to keep the current momentum going. The double top next to 151.00 is a major ceiling ahead and its breach would flush out the last sellers and pave the way for a bullish continuation in the medium-term.
DAX 40 to test recent peak
The Dax 40 pops higher as investors expect a modest 25bp hike from the ECB this week. A surge above the psychological level of 16000 has helped the index break free of the recent consolidation range. After the RSI shot into the overbought area a brief pullback saw follow-through interests over the former resistance, keeping the bullish momentum intact as a deeper retracement would send the price to 15730. On the upside, the recent peak of 16300 is the last obstacle before the uptrend could resume.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rises above 1.2550 after UK employment data
GBP/USD extended its daily rebound beyond 1.2550 in the early European session on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that wage inflation continued to run hot in May, providing a boost to Pound Sterling. Later in the day, US inflation data will be watched closely by investors.
EUR/USD edges higher toward 1.0800, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD extends gain toward 1.0800, around the highest levels since late May, as Euro bulls brace for the key day. The pair remains on the front foot as the US Dollar tracks the US Treasury bond yields lower amid expectations of soft US CPI data.
Gold holds steady around $1,960 as traders await US CPI
Gold price edges higher on Tuesday, for the first day in the previous three, and sticks to a mildly positive tone heading into the European session. The XAU/USD is currently placed around the $1,960 region, up over 0.20% for the day.
Polygon taps internet's value layer with 2.0 upgrade as eToro makes life-changing decision for MATIC holders
Polygon Labs, the network behind MATIC crypto, has revealed a new suite of upgrades expected to establish the "Value Layer" of the internet. According to the company, users will henceforth be able "to create, exchange, and program value."
US Inflation Preview: Why the US Dollar is more likely to fall than rise, three scenarios Premium
Nerve-wracking does not begin to describe it – the No.1 economic indicator is released only one day before the most potent market mover says its word, and volatility is set to explode.