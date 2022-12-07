EUR/USD hits resistance
The US dollar edges higher as dovish incentives for the Fed fade amid robust data. The pair came under pressure at 1.0600 which is a supply zone from last June’s sell-off. The directional bias remains up in the short-term and the bulls may see a pullback as an opportunity to stake in. 1.0440 near the previous top is the first support. Further down, the previous daily lows of 1.0300 and 1.0220 on the 30-day moving average might counteract a deeper correction. A close back above 1.0600 could lift the euro towards 1.0800.
AUD/USD struggles for support
The Australian dollar softened after the RBA lifted its cash rate by 25bp as expected. On the daily chart, the pair has been grinding up along the 20-day moving average. September’s high of 0.6900 may prove to be a tough level to crack. A bearish RSI divergence indicates a slowdown in the upward momentum. An initial break below 0.6800 triggered the first round of profit-taking, turning it into a fresh resistance. 0.6670 is the immediate level to gauge follow-up interests and its breach would send the aussie to 0.6580.
FTSE 100 consolidates gains
The FTSE 100 falters as traders ponder the Fed’s potential stance next week. The bulls are testing the major supply zone from this year’s highs around 7630 where strong downward pressure could be expected. As the daily RSI shot into the overbought area, a combination of profit-taking and fresh selling could weigh on the short-term price action. 7510 is the first support then 7440 next to the moving averages is an important area of confluence. A rally above the psychological level of 7600 could extend gains above 7700.
