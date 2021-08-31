In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!

Stocks are rising higher, again. DAX broke an important dynamic resistance and is ready for the new all-time highs.

Gold is slowly climbing up the stairs supported by the weaker USD.

The EURUSD recently broke the upper line of the wedge and is back above the neckline of the H&S formation. That’s very positive and the buy signal is ON.

The GBPNZD broke a combination of three dynamic resistances. That could mean only a sell signal.

The EURJPY is out from the falling wedge pattern. Sentiment is back to positive.

The NZDJPY on the other hand is out from the flag pattern but also to the upside with a proper buy signal.

The GBPJPY is still waiting for its turn. We are in the middle of the symmetric triangle, still waiting for the breakout.