The US500 continues with a bearish trend. We should see new lows.

The 4350 zone was good to go short. The market reacted with a retracement retracement yesterday exactly to the resistance zone. If momentum continues, which I do expect, we should see 4240 level hit. The trend is bearish now and selling on rallies is the option now. 1-2-3 pattern breakout says it all.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

