In recent weeks, the markets have witnessed a rollercoaster of emotions from investors and traders as they follow the economic data release and Fed comments. After a huge push during the pandemic lockdowns, the market slowed down at all-time high levels as central banks worldwide discussed increasing interest rates. After an aggressive increase in interest rates by the Fed, US30 began its corrective phase, breaking out of the all-time high consolidation and the pandemic bullish structure. Recession fears started to settle in, concerns around the outlook of the Fed started rising, and uncertainty about the economic outlook started being priced in (reflected as the minor consolidation between the two blue zones on the chart above).

Last week, the investors, traders, and other market participants gained clarity on the central banks' outlook and approach at the Jackson Hole Symposium. The central bank heads worldwide - except for a few countries, including Japan - agreed to maintain the high-interest rates (and further increase rates) to combat the high inflation, despite the figures depicted in the economic data. Although this announcement elucidated the direction of many central banks, it also validated the concerns around a potential recession and the economic outlook. Many companies across industries are laying off ~20% or more of their staff to 'control costs,' labor market economic data shows a rebound in the job openings from the pandemic levels, and inflation is starting to slow down.

So the question now is: Is this the 'Great Bull Trap'?

A 'bull trap' occurred during previous economic corrections and can be easily spotted before a significant sell-off. It occurs during a bear market when an asset's price is temporarily increased (as seen in the current US30 market when the price tapped into the 34000 level 3 weeks ago) before another sell-off. This is called a 'bull-trap' because some investors continue to purchase the asset in hopes of a bullish run; however, the asset continues to lose its value. To spot these bull traps, investors/traders may use a combination of fundamental analysis, market-sentiment analysis, and technical analysis. In the current market, the fundamentals show there is stagflation and uncertainty in the markets. From a technical perspective, the market is in a downtrend until a break above the 34,000 level. Thus, any buys would be short-term until the price can break above the 34,000 level and continue with optimism.