-
Dow Jones Index (DJI or US30) uptrend remains strong with a perfect trend alignment. This means that price is above the 21 emas, which is above the 144 ema.
-
The US30 daily chart has 7 daily candles that we're unable to break for a higher high. This certainly indicates a small pause and indecision within the uptrend.
-
On the 4 hour chart, we can see the bullish wave outlook if the pullback is shallow and the waves 3 remains valid.
In this article, we will analyze where the uptrend could continue. Or are the bulls running of steam? Let’s start.
Price charts and technical analysis
-
However, the moving averages are indicating that the uptrend remains strong. The 21 ema zone is showing a steep angle. Plus the gaps between all of the moving averages are only increasing (purple arrow).
-
Price action seems to be in a wave 5 (pink) of a larger uptrend (wave 3 purple) after completing an ABC (grey) in wave (pink).
-
The current push-up could be part of waves 3 as long as price action keeps respecting the daily 21 emas. This could occur via a breakout (blue arrow) or after a pullback (orange arrow) and bounce (green arrow).
-
A break and close below the 21 ema (orange pauze circle) could indicate the end of wave 5 (pink) whereas a break below the support (red stop circle) makes it likely.
-
That said, a strong bearish retracement only invalidates waves 3 but not the entire uptrend because price action could still bounce at the 144 - 233 emas.
-
The current sideways price action is probably part of wave 4 (green).
-
A larger bearish ABC (black) pattern is expected within wave 4 (green).
-
The break below the 21 ema zone (orange arrow) could confirm the wave C.
-
A retracement lower will probably aim at the 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci levels.
-
A bear flag (grey arrow) could indicate a deeper push lower (orange arrow).
-
A bullish bounce (blue arrows) at these Fib levels could indicate the end of 4 (green).
-
Only a break below the 50% Fib places this on hold (orange) or invalidates it (red).
The analysis has been done with the ecs.SWAT method and ebook.
