AUD, NZD, EMFX Plunge, GBP Pounded, Stocks Tumble

Summary: FX volatility picked up overnight after US treasury bond yields blasted higher following last week’s hot inflation report. The rise in the US CPI last week saw inflation at its highest in 40-years. At the closed of trading in New York, the benchmark 10-year US note yielded 3.36%, an increase of 16 basis points from yesterdays open. It was the highest level for the ten-year note since 2011. The yield on the 2-year US bond ratcheted 17 basis points higher to 3.35% (3.18% yesterday). Speculation mounted that the Federal Reserve could increase interest rates as much as 0.75 basis points at the conclusion of their meeting on Thursday (16 June, 4 am Sydney). This follows their decision to hike rates by 0.5% in June and July at their May meeting. The Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, jumped 0.85% to 105.20 (104.58). It was a clear case of risk-off with the Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) slumping below the 0.70 cent level to 0.6927 (0.7022 yesterday), down 1.69%. The Kiwi (NZD/USD), considered the Aussie’s smaller cousin, plunged 1.4% to 0.6262 (0.6332). The Euro (EUR/USD) fell further, losing 0.93% to 1.0408 from 1.0482 while Sterling (GBP/USD) was pounded lower to 1.2135 (1.2267), down a whopping 1.28%. Against the haven sought Japanese Yen, the Greenback (USD/JPY) dipped to 134.42 (134.57). The Greenback soared against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) pair rallied 0.45% to 34.90 from 34.80 yesterday. Against the Singapore Dollar, the Greenback (USD/SGD) settled at 1.3947 (1.3892). FX volatility remained elevated for all currency pairs.

Wall Street stocks tumbled. The DOW finished at 30,537 from 30,842 yesterday, down 2.93%. The S&P 500 lost 3.92% to 3,755 from 3,815. Gold slid 2.7% to USD 1,819 (USD 1,858). Silver prices fell to USD 21.07 from USD 21.55 yesterday, down 3.4%.

Other global bond yields rose in tandem with US treasuries. Germany’s 10-year Bund rate climbed 11 basis points to finish at 1.63% (1.52%). The UK 10-year Gilt yield was up 8 basis points to 2.53%.

Data released yesterday saw UK May GDP (m/m) slide to -0.3% from -0.1%, lower than estimates at 0.2%. UK Industrial Production fell to -0.6% from 0.2%, missing expectations at 0.3%. Britain’s Manufacturing Production was also down to -1.0% from -0.2%, lower than forecasts at 0.3%.

AUD/USD – The risk-leading Australian Dollar slumped below the 0.70 cent level to an overnight low at 0.6911 before settling in late New York to 0.6927. The Aussie lost 1.69% from yesterday’s open at 0.7022. Broad-based US Dollar strength, a weak finish for the Asian and EM currencies and deteriorating risk appetite weighed the Aussie Battler.

EUR/USD – Slip-sliding away. The shared currency slid 0.93% to 1.0408 (1.0482 yesterday). Overnight low traded was at 1.0399. It was the lowest finish for the EUR/USD pair in nearly a month. Overnight high traded was at 1.2324.

GBP/USD – The British Pound ended 1.28% lower against the US Dollar (GBP/USD) to 1.2135 from yesterday’s 1.2267. UK economic data released overnight was for the most part weaker than expected (May GDP, Industrial and Manufacturing Production). Against the broadly based stronger Greenback, Sterling wilted. Overnight low traded was at 1.2107.

USD/JPY – The Dollar eased against the haven sought Yen to close at 134.42 from 134.57 yesterday. Despite the rise in US bond yields, risk aversion kept the Japanese currency in demand against the Greenback. Overnight high traded for USD/JPY was at 135.19 while the low recorded was at 133.59 in choppy trade.

On the Lookout: The economic calendar for today is a busier one. Which should see choppy trading conditions for all FX pairs continue. New Zealand kicked off this morning with its May Food Inflation which rose y/y to 6.8% from a previous 6.4%. Australia’s National Australia Bank May Business Confidence follows (no f/c, previous was 10). Australia also releases its House Price Index (q/q f/c 1.4% from 4.7%; y/y no f/c, previous was 23.7%). Japan follows next with its April Final Industrial Production (m/m f/c -1.3% from previous 0.3%; y/y no f/c, previous was -1.7% - ACY Finlogix). Germany starts off European reports with its May Final Inflation Report (m/m no f/c, previous was 0.8%; y/y f/c 7.9% from 7.4% - ACY Finlogix). The UK follows next with its UK April Average Earnings Including Bonus (f/c 7.6% from previous 7.0% - ACY), UK April Unemployment Rate (f/c 3.6% from 3.7% - ACY Finlogix), UK May Claimant Count Change (f/c -40.3K from previous -56.9 K – Forex Factory). China follows next with its May FDI (ytd no f/c, previous was 20.5%). The Eurozone releases its ZEW Economic Sentiment Index for June (f/c -24.5 from previous -29.5 – Forex Factory), Germany follows with its June ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (f/c -27.5 from previous -34.3 – ACY Finlogix). Canada starts off North America with its Canadian April Manufacturing Sales (m/m 1.6% from previous 2.5% - ACY Finlogix). The US rounds up today’s calendar with its May Headline PPI (m/m f/c 0.8% from 0.5%; y/y f/c 10.9% from 11% - ACY Finlogix) and May Core PPI (m/m f/c 0.6% from previous 0.4%; y/y f/c 8.6% from 8.8%). Finally, the US releases its IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for June (no f/c previous was 41.2).

Trading Perspective: Expect consolidation as we continue this week with the Greenback maintaining its overall advantage versus its Rivals. It’s a big week ahead for central banks and economic data. The Fed is expected to deliver a second 50 basis point rate hike early Thursday morning. Speculation is growing that it may be as high as 75 bps. Other central banks meeting this week are the Bank of England, the Swiss National Bank, and the Bank of Japan. The week ahead sees the release of China and US Retail Sales, Australia’s Employment Report among other data. On Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to make opening remarks at the Inaugural Conference on the International Roles of the US Dollar (Washington DC).

Position adjustments will keep a lid to further US Dollar strength as speculative long bets are overstretched.

EUR/USD – The shared currency continued its grind lower against the US Dollar, settling 0.93% lower to 1.0408 from 1.0482 yesterday. Immediate support for the Euro lies at 1.0400 (overnight low was 1.0399). The next support level is found at 1.0370 followed by 1.0340. On the topside, immediate resistance can be found at 1.0440, 1.0470 and 1.0500. Look for further choppy trade in a likely range between 1.0385-1.0485. Pressure remains lower.

AUD/USD – The Aussie Battler tumbled under the weight of risk aversion and a broad-based US Dollar strength. AUD/USD closed at 0.6927 (0.7022 yesterday). Immediate support for today lies at 0.6910 (overnight low 0.6911). The next support level lies at 0.6880. Immediate resistance can be found at 0.6950, 0.6980 and 0.7010. Expect more choppy trade in the Aussie. Likely range today 0.6900-0.7000. Prefer to buy dips today, it’s a bit overdone.

GBP/USD – Sterling lost further ground against the Greenback falling to 1.2135 from 1.2267 yesterday. Overnight low traded was at 1.2107. For today, immediate support can be found at 1.2100 followed by 1.2070. Immediate resistance lies at 1.2160, 1.2190 and 1.2220. Look for further choppy trade in the GBP/USD pair between 1.2100-1.2200 today. Preference is to buy dips near current levels. A bit overdone on the downside.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

USD/JPY – Despite the higher finish in US bond yield, the Greenback dipped against the Japanese Yen to 134.42 from 134.57 yesterday. Risk aversion saw demand for the Japanese currency pick up which weighed on this currency pair. Overnight low traded was at 133.59. For today, immediate support can be found at 134.10 followed by 133.80 and 133.50. On the topside, look for immediate resistance at 134.70, 135.00 and 135.30. Expect a likely trading range today between 133.85-134.85. Just trade the range shag on this one today.