Asian stock markets kicked off the week on a positive note, although the US indices had nothing more exciting than mixed performance after the announcement of strong jobs data on Friday. The US jobs data gave a small boost to the Dow and the S&P500 which closed Friday’s session 0.41% and 0.17% higher respectively. Yet Nasdaq slid 0.40% to the weekly closing bell, to my surprise, as I would expect the strong jobs data to boost the tech stocks to a certain extent as well, because even though the strong economic data and prospects of a tighter US policy are better for value stocks, the rising Covid cases should keep the tech stocks in demand, regardless of a tighter Fed policy. But apparently, and curiously, investors are not too concerned with the delta crisis just yet. They are, to some extent, as we see the stock markets somewhat moody time to time, but the S&P500 chart doesn’t necessarily hint that there is any kind of stress in the US big caps. Why is that?
In commodities, the prospect of higher yields is becoming a serious headache for gold. Gold is not doing well, and Friday’s strong US jobs figures has come as a slap on gold’s face. Moving forward, higher US yields will continue increasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest-bearing gold, which didn’t even fully benefit from the overshooting inflation and the ultra-low US yields recently. So, there were clear signs that the more likely scenario was a further selloff, but this week’s inflation figure could ease the pressure, at least for a while. One industry that’s happy with rising rate expectations is the banks, especially those wo are more sensitive to the rates.
On earnings calendar, AMC Entertainment, Coinbase, Lordstown, Baidu, Disney, Airbnb and Wish are to report earnings.
Cryptocurrencies continue recovering and Bitcoin is now testing the 200-day moving average to the upside!
EUR/USD sticks to four-month lows above 1.1700 on downbeat German ZEW
EUR/USD is languishing in four-month lows above 1.1700 after the German ZEW Survey missed estimates. The US dollar advances amid a dour market mood and firmer Treasury yields. Hawkish Fedspeak and earlier Fed’s tapering expectations buoy the greenback.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 despite renewed Brexit woes, USD strength
GBP/USD is rising above 1.3850 despite resurfacing Brexit concerns and persistent US dollar’s strength. The pair defies the bearish interests while the dollar's price action will continue to dominate amid a cautious mood and scarce docket.
XAU/USD spots death cross on 4H chart, $1700 remains in sight
Gold stalls the rebound as the US dollar firm up on the session. Death cross on the 4H chart keeps gold exposed to downside risks. RSI has recovered from the oversold region but remains below 50.00.
Bitcoin and altcoins begin to undo gains
Bitcoin price is contemplating a pullback as the MRI flashes a sell signal. Ethereum price might also undergo a minor retracement to complete a massive bullish pattern.
Inflation, the chip shortage and Delta are peaking, what it means for markets and the dollar
Time to find other things to worry about? Investors have recently been anxious about the rapid spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant in the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia.