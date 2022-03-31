- Reaction in WTI crude when the news hit (00:00).
- Biden team weighs a massive release of oil to combat inflation (1:16).
- The strategy behind the White House making this announcement (2:00).
- Biden fighting for his political future (2:43).
- What will this mean for the oil market? (4:25).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces mild pressure amid safe-haven demand
The AUD/USD pair has been under pressure on Thursday hovering below 0.7500 while US stocks were poised to end the biggest quarterly decline in two years on a down note on Thursday amid worries about the continuing conflict in Ukraine.
EUR/USD under renewed pressure ahead of NFP
EUR/USD failed to hold above 1.1100 and came back under pressure as the US dollar benefited from safe-haven demand amid lack of progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. Trade is likely to be muted ahead of Friday's US Nonfarm payrolls figures.
Gold struggles with resistance at $1950
The yellow metal benefited from the risk adverse environment but failed to overcome the $1950 resistance area. Gold rose by more than $100 during 1Q 2022, despite higher rates.
Crypto search for support with global markets on the back foot
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are currently just off the highs of March and looking solid on positive news and a breakthrough in the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Alibaba moves dangerously close to $110
BABA is down more than 4% on Thursday, but the ecommerce behemoth has not dropped below $110.52 as of the late morning trade. $110 is a key support level. Below here, BABA will once again lose its bullish price action trajectory of recent weeks.