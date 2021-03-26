US yields inched higher after a tepid response to the 7-year bond auction. The dollar consolidated gains across the board, except against Sterling which saw a bit of a rebound as Boris Johnson got the parliament backing to lift the lockdown in the UK gradually. US jobless claims too came in better than expected, below the 700k mark which is keeping treasuries under pressure. The risk sentiment has been aided by President Biden set a goal of vaccinating 200mn people within the first 100 days in office.
Crude prices retreated after a spike caused due to the blockage of the arterial Suez Canal by a giant cargo ship.
Rising tensions between China on one hand and the EU, UK and US on the other due to alleged human rights violations in Xinjiang is something that needs to be monitored closely. It has the potential to sour US-China ties again. After the US imposed sanctions on Chinese officials, major US brands are facing boycott calls in China.
The Rupee traded a narrow 72.57-72.69 range yesterday. While nationalized banks are protecting the downside in USD/INR, the upside is capped due to financial year-end flows and month-end exporter selling. Asian equities are trading stronger too.
Forwards came off with near-month premiums in particular collapsing towards the end of the session. Last Day March over the First day April points cooled off around 3p to 17p for 5 days. 1y forward points fell 5p.
Today is the March exchange-traded currency derivatives expiry. We are likely to see the fix trade at a 2.5-3p discount. The spot may therefore remain under pressure until RBI fix.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.30. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 74.40 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.00.
