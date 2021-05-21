Global developments
US weekly initial jobless claims came in lower than expected and continued to head lower, a sign of improvement in US labor markets. The Dow ended with gains of 0.5%. Nasdaq gained 1.7%. US yields are lower and the Dollar weaker overnight. Crude prices are lower after upbeat comments from the Iranian president about the nuclear deal which if agreed would result in major sanctions on Iran being lifted. Bitcoin recovered to reclaim the 40000 mark.
Nifty
The Nifty saw some profit-taking yesterday. The gap at 14940 got closed. Domestic stocks could trade with a positive bias, given positive global cues
Bonds
RBI purchased 35000crs worth of bonds under GSAP yesterday. The security it bought most aggressively was the benchmark 2030 security, again indicating RBI's approach of keeping the yield on the benchmark suppressed. The yield on 10y ended at 5.97%. Today there is a 32000crs Gsec auction.
USD/INR
The Rupee opened weak but strengthened intraday. Flow pipeline is healthy and that could be keeping USD/INR upside capped for some time. However, the downside from current levels also seems limited, given the RBI reaction function and strong technical support. Near month forwards continue to remain elevated, though we saw some receiving yesterday.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 74.00. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.85 to 73.20. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
