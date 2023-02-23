Share:

The US Treasury hit the statutory debt limit 19th of January, which means it can only borrow to replace maturing debt until the limit is lifted or suspended.

The government can avoid a default by using extraordinary funding measures and remaining cash balances, which are expected to last until July-September.

The size of incoming tax receipts especially around 18th of April creates uncertainty about the exact 'X-date' when the funding measures would run out. That said, we expect the congress to lift the ceiling before the X-date.

Hitting the debt ceiling is different and more serious than the risk of a government shutdown, which arises from the congress failing to pass a budget covering funding for the public sector operations. Late last year, the former democratic congress passed a government funding bill covering operations until the next September, but the current congress still needs to lift the debt ceiling to allow the treasury to raise funding for the already budgeted spending, or the government could face a default.

The treasury can continue to fund the government operations for several months by using so-called extraordinary measures. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates that the combined size of the measures is around USD268bn until June, where the G fund (a public sector pension fund fully invested into 1-day treasury securities) accounts for the largest share (USD169bn). In addition, the treasury's cash balance at the Fed currently stands at USD476bn, which together with the extraordinary measures accounts for around 56% of CBO's estimated on-budget deficit for 2023 as a whole.

While government outlays can be estimated fairly accurately, incoming (tax) revenues are less certain, which means that the funding measures could be exhausted even before the most likely window in July-September.

The difficult situation stems from the divided congress, where republicans have only a slim majority in the House of Representatives (222 seats, 218 required for majority). This grants outsized influence to a relatively small number of house republicans belonging to the conservative right-wing block called the House Freedom Caucus. The hardliners have pushed for spending cuts on issues such as social security and Medicare in exchange for supporting the debt ceiling raise, and have publically threatened to risk a default.

Avoiding the cuts is high on the Democratic Party's agenda, but to pass the debt ceiling raise without house Democrats' support, Republican speaker Kevin McCarthy needs votes of nearly all his fellow house Republicans. McCarthy himself, along with more moderate republicans, considers deep spending cuts politically sensitive, but he appears to lack the political power to push for a compromise with the hardliners, who challenged his bid to become the house speaker earlier in January. Even if the republicans eventually find an internal agreement on the issue, it still needs to satisfy the Democratic senate and White House as well. Alternatively, if house Democrats could get at least five republicans to support a debt ceiling raise with no cuts, they could the vote on the issue using a so-called 'discharge petition', but even the moderate republicans have dismissed the idea so far.

