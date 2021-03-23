EURUSD, H1
US new home sales plunged -18.2% in February to 775,000, weaker than expected. Sales were up 3.2% to 948,000 in January and 7.2% to 919,000 (was 885,000) in December. The largely weather-related hit breaks a string of 8 straight months of sales at a pace that was the strongest since the 1.016 million in September 2006. Sales declined in all four regions, largely on the polar vortex that put much of the country in a deep freeze. The Midwest led the slide with a -37.5% slump, along with the -14.7% decline in the South, the -11.6% drop in the Northeast, and the -16.4% tumble in the West. So it wasn’t just the weather. The month’s supply of homes jumped to 4.8 from 3.8 (was 4.0). The median sales price slipped -1.1% to $349,400 versus the -1.0% decline to $353,200 ($346,400) in January. The appreciation in home prices slowed slightly to 5.3% y/y versus the prior 7.4% y/y (was 5.3% y/y) clip. The record high was hit in December at $356,600. The data follows yesterday’s big miss for existing home sales which declined to 6.22 million in February from 6.66 million in January.
More positive news is that the March reading of the Richmond Fed manufacturing index rose a significant 3 points to 17. The index was steady at 14 in February after falling -5 ticks to that level in January. The index is down from the 29 reading from October which is the all-time high. The employment component was unchanged at 22 from 22, with the wage gauge at 26 from 32. New orders were also unchanged at 10 from 10. The prices paid index was 6.15% from 4.47%. The prices received component was 3.52% from 2.83%. The 6-month outlook index was 28 from 22, well off the 57 from July that ties the record high from February 2002. The future jobs index was 34 from 36 with wages at 57 from 49. The future new orders index was 24 from 15. The price outlook showed prices paid at 4.66% from 3.78%, and prices received at 3.57% from 2.98%.
The Dollar moved slightly higher following the data, which saw new home sales miss the mark, while the Richmond Fed index rose more than expected. EURUSD dipped to two-week lows of 1.1861 from 1.1875, while USDJPY edged up from 108.63 to 108.71. Wall Street remains narrowly mixed, while yields are down on the session.
Next up, and potentially more significant, is Chair Powell’s first of 2 days of testimony, along with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, on the quarterly CARES Act report before the House Financial Services & Banking Committees.
Disclaimer: Nothing in this communication contains, or should be considered as containing, an investment advice or an investment recommendation or a solicitation for the purpose of purchase or sale of any financial instrument.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of US data, EU Summit
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18 ahead of US jobless claims and GDP figures. Details of President Biden's infrastructure plans are eyed. EU leaders convene virtually to discuss rising covid infections and Europe's vaccine issues. Talks with the UK continue.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37 amid EU-UK vaccine truce
GBP/USD is trading around 1.37, marginally higher as the dollar takes a breather. The EU and the UK said they are working on a win-win accord on vaccine distribution and investors await a full agreement.
Dogecoin prepares for 35% bounce from crucial level
Dogecoin price hints at a bounce from the lower boundary of an ascending parallel channel. Tom DeMark Sequential indicator suggests a reversal of downtrend is on its way. A bearish scenario might evolve if DOGE moves below a critical support level at $0.049.
XAU/USD extends the rangebound price moves around $1730 area
A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus to gold. The range-bound price action constitutes the formation of a bearish rectangle pattern. Neutral oscillators warrant caution before positioning for any firm near-term direction.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.