Fed to Hike Rates 0.75b or more; BOJ, SNB, BOE Meetings Follow

Summary

The US two-year Treasury bond yield climbed 3 basis points to 3.97%, a level not hit since September 2007. The US Fed is likely to hike rates by 75 basis points when it meets tomorrow.

The benchmark US 10-year bond yield soared 7 basis points higher to finish at 3.56% from 3.49% yesterday. Other global bond rates were also higher. Germany’s 10-year yield rose to 1.92% (1.8%).

A favoured gauge of the Greenback’s value against a basket of 6-major currencies, the Dollar Index (USD/DXY) soared to 110.19 (109.60 yesterday), up 0.45%.

The British Pound (GBP/USD) grinded lower to 1.1379 from 1.1435 yesterday after trading to a low at 1.1349 overnight. The Bank of England also has its interest rate policy meeting tomorrow.

Against the Japanese Yen, the US Dollar (USD/JPY) climbed to 143.72 from 143.27 yesterday. The BOJ is the only central bank expected to keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting tomorrow. Increasing concerns over the Yen’s rapid depreciation by Japan Inc capped the Greenback’s rise.

The Euro (EUR/USD) broke through the 1.00 level versus the Greenback to finish lower at 0.9970 from yesterday’s 1.0032. Overnight the shared currency rallied to a high at 1.0051.

Antipodean currencies, the Aussie (AUD/USD) and the Kiwi (NZD/USD) slumped against the US Dollar. The New Zealand “Bird” had its wings clipped, plunging 1.13% lower to 0.5900 (0.5965). The Australian Dollar fell to 0.6692 from 0.6728 yesterday.

The RBA’s latest meeting minutes revealed that policymakers discussed raising rates by 50 or 25 bps, which is dovish when compared to 75 bps from the Fed. And weighed immediately on the Aussie.

Against the Asia and EMFX, the US Dollar lifted. The USD/CNH pair (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) lifted to 7.0310 from 7.0030 yesterday. USD/THB (Dollar-Thai Baht) rallied to 37.00 (36.80).

Data released yesterday saw Japan’s National Core CPI rise to 2.8%, against median expectations of 2.7%. Japanese Headline CPI in August rose to 3% from a previous 2.6%.

The Eurozone Current Account fell into a Deficit of -EUR 19.9 billion from a previous Surplus of +EUR 4.2 billion.

Canada’s August CPI (m/m) fell to -0.3% from a previous 0.1%, and lower than forecasts of -0.1%. Canada’s Core CPI eased to 0.0% against a previous 0.5%.

US August Building Permits fell to 1.517 million units from a previous 1.685 million, lower than median estimates of 1.61 million. US August Housing Starts rose to 1.575 million from 1.404 million and forecasts at 1.445 million.

AUD/USD – Plunged to an overnight low at 0.6670 from its opening at 0.6728 yesterday. The combination of a dovish RBA and overall stronger Greenback weighed on the Aussie Battler. Overnight low traded was at 0.6670 before steadying to 0.6692 in late New York.

EUR/USD – The shared currency extended its grind lower to 0.9972 from yesterday’s open at 1.0032. The Euro sliced through Parity, weighed by broad-based US Dollar strength as markets anticipate a third Fed rate increase of 75 bp. Overnight low traded was at 0.9955.

GBP/USD – Sterling also fell under the weight of broad-based US Dollar strength, finishing down 0.61% to 1.1379 (1.1435 yesterday). The Bank of England is also expected to hike rates by 0.75 bps when it meets on interest rates tomorrow. The interest rate differential between US and UK rates will keep the GBP/USD pair pressurised.

USD/JPY – Rallied to a high at 143.92 overnight from yesterday’s open at 143.27 before settling to close at 143.72, up 0.4%. The lift in the US 10-year treasury bond yield to 3.56% (3.49%) contrasted to Japan’s 10-year JGB rate, which was last at 0.25% (0.24% yesterday).

On the lookout

Today’s economic calendar is light on data.

Australia kicks off with its Melbourne Institute Leading Index (m/m no f/c, previous was -0.2%).

The UK releases its August Public Sector Net Borrowing (f/c -GBP 10.6 billion from -GBP 4.18 billion – ACY Finlogix). UK CBI Industrial Order Expectations follow (f/c -11 from -7 – ACY Finlogix).

The US releases its August Existing Home Sales (m/m f/c 47 million from 4.81 million – ACY Finlogix).

All eyes on the Federal Reserve’s FOMC monetary policy decision tomorrow (22 September, 4 am Sydney).

The Fed is widely expected to raise its Prime Federal Funds Rate to 3.25% from its current 2.50%. The FOMC Press Conference follows 30 minutes after the announcement.

Tomorrow also sees the Bank of Japan’s interest rate policy meeting. The BOJ Policy Rate is expected to remain at -0.10%.

The Swiss National Bank follows later in the Asian afternoon tomorrow (5.30 pm). The SNB is expected to raise its Policy Rate to 0.50% from the current -0.25%.

Finally, Bank of England policymakers are expected to unanimously raise the Official Bank Rate to 2.25% from 1.75% currently.

Trading perspective

Driven by rising bond yields, the US Dollar drove higher against all its Rivals. While other global bond yields also rose, the yield differentials were little changed, enabling the Greenback to maintain its advantage.

Ahead of tomorrow morning’s FOMC meeting where the Fed is widely expected to increase interest rates by 0.75 bps, expect the Dollar to consolidate its gains.

As I write on today’s FX markets, a line from the classic Moody Blues 1971 tune, The Story in Your Eyes rings around my head. Interest rates are the “music to the story of in our eyes” – the story of currencies. Keep watching those bond yields.

Traders should be wary of a corrective move lower for the Greenback which is long overdue. However, any pullbacks in the Dollar will find more buyers. Until the rise in US bond rates slow.

EUR/USD – After climbing above Parity this week, the Euro fell right through it, weighed by broad-based US Dollar strength. The shared currency closed at 0.9970. Immediate support today lies at 0.9950 (overnight low traded was 0.9955). The next support is found at 0.9920. Immediate resistance lies at 1.0000 followed by 1.0030 and 1.0060. Likely range today 0.9950-1.0030. Trade the range heading into the FOMC.

(Source: Finlogix.com)

AUD/USD – Slip-sliding away, the Aussie Dollar lost ground against the strengthening Greenback. Overnight the AUD/USD traded to a low at 0.6670, which is today’s immediate support level. Which is strong because it has held previous downside attempts. The next support level comes in at 0.6640. Immediate resistance is found at 0.6720 and 0.6750. Likely range into the FOMC, 0.6650-0.6740.

USD/JPY – The Dollar moved higher against the Japanese Yen to 143.72 from yesterday’s close at 143.27. Immediate resistance today lies at 144.00 (overnight high 143.92). The next resistance level lies at 144.30. On the downside, look of immediate support at 143.40 and 143.10. Ahead of the Fed meeting, look for consolidation between 143.10-144.10.

GBP/USD – Sterling slid to 1.1379 at the New York close from yesterday’s 1.1435. Broad-based US Dollar strength pressurised the British Pound. On the day, look for immediate support at 1.1350 (overnight low traded was 1.1349). The next support level lies at 1.1320. Immediate resistance today lies at 1.1410 followed by 1.1440 and 1.1470. Look for further choppy trade in Sterling heading into the FOMC, likely between 1.1340-1.1440.

FOMC tomorrow, get those tin helmets on and get ready to rumble. Meantime wishing all a good Wednesday ahead.